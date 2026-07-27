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You should plan funerals with your friends
just showing up is not enough
4 hrs ago
•
Stephen G. Adubato
6
1
Being anticapitalist doesn't make you less racist
on Kay Craig's 'Rebels: The Southern Critique of Capitalism'
Jul 25
•
Benjamin Studebaker
14
1
4
Syllabus 2.0
what to read in order to understand cracks in pomo
Jul 23
16
3
The Nonsense of Identity
if I am the block of marble, then who do I trust to carve me?
Jul 22
•
A. A. Kostas
61
10
8
The false promise of Madonna’s eternal youth
never trust an old person without wrinkles
Jul 20
•
Stephen G. Adubato
13
4
pomo update 24.0
poor white men, Doomer Optimism, & talking to old people
Jul 19
10
3
Take This Lorca Waltz
Lorca's audiovisual soul inhabits the present
Jul 17
•
Juan Merchan
12
4
Don't study theology
my warning to young nerdy trads
Jul 15
•
Stephen G. Adubato
26
6
3
We’ve consumed coffee for ages, now it's consuming us
bring back old school cafes
Jul 14
•
Joshua K. Burke
17
5
3
Byron in Bay Ridge
A Pilgrim in South Brooklyn (Part 2)
Published on Romanticon
•
Jul 13
Yet another take on the masculinity crisis
it's not what you think tho
Jul 12
•
Nikos Mohammadi
25
10
7
The Sopranos made me racist against Italians
+maybe WASPs are not so bad after all?
Jul 11
•
Stephen G. Adubato
5
3
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