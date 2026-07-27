Cracks in Postmodernity

Cracks in Postmodernity

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You should plan funerals with your friends
just showing up is not enough
  Stephen G. Adubato
Being anticapitalist doesn't make you less racist
on Kay Craig's 'Rebels: The Southern Critique of Capitalism'
  Benjamin Studebaker
Syllabus 2.0
what to read in order to understand cracks in pomo
The Nonsense of Identity
if I am the block of marble, then who do I trust to carve me?
  A. A. Kostas
The false promise of Madonna’s eternal youth
never trust an old person without wrinkles
  Stephen G. Adubato
pomo update 24.0
poor white men, Doomer Optimism, & talking to old people
Take This Lorca Waltz
Lorca's audiovisual soul inhabits the present
  Juan Merchan
Don't study theology
my warning to young nerdy trads
  Stephen G. Adubato
We’ve consumed coffee for ages, now it's consuming us
bring back old school cafes
  Joshua K. Burke
Byron in Bay Ridge
A Pilgrim in South Brooklyn (Part 2)
Published on Romanticon  
Yet another take on the masculinity crisis
it's not what you think tho
  Nikos Mohammadi
The Sopranos made me racist against Italians
+maybe WASPs are not so bad after all?
  Stephen G. Adubato
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